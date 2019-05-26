Mary Louise (Dietrich) Gray, 91, of Batavia passed away May 23, 2019. She was born June 18, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL the daughter of Harry and Ruby (nee Beebe) Dietrich. She was united in marriage to John (Jack) Gray Sr. February 6, 1957. Mary and her husband lived in East St. Louis, IL, LaGrange, IL and Nashville, TN, prior to making Batavia their home for many years. Mary was a graduate of Illinois College of Commerce in Champaign, IL. and worked as a secretary at the State of Illinois Service Recognition Board in Springfield following graduation. She was employed by the Kane County Sheriff's Merit Commission in Geneva for 24 years until her retirement. Mary was a member and worked as a secretary at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia, IL. Mary celebrated being a 70 year member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in 2017 - She joined the organization when she was 18 years old. She was one of the Organizing Members of the St. Charles Chapter Elias Kent Kane Chapter NSDAR in 1988. She was a loyal fan of Chicago, U of I, and Kane County Cougars sports teams. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting and was known for her baking talents - especially her cookies, pies, and cakes which many enjoyed! Her door was always open to family and friends who called it home. She is survived by her children, John (Debi) Gray of Martinez, GA, Mary Hoyt of Sugar Grove, Patricia Paydon of Geneva, Tom Gray of Batavia, Jim (Lisa) Gray of Lawrenceville, GA, and Rob (Jenny) Gray of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Dan(Lauren)Hoyt, Tim (Amanda) Hoyt,Tyler (Julie) Hoyt, Shannon, Ben and Will Fixmer, Alex Gray, Danielle, Connor and Ryan Gray, Tim (Thea) Milroy, Matt Milroy; great-grandchildren, David Williams, Caden Hoyt, Madeline Noble, Austin Kennedy, Jason and Aubrey Hoyt and Baby Hoyt due in October. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Jack, son-in-laws Jeff Hoyt and Harlan Paydon and a brother Harry (Carolyn) Dietrich. The family would like to thank the staff at Divine Hospice, Alden Courts of Waterford and Bickford for their love, care and compassion shown to Mary. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Funeral services will begin with prayers from the funeral home 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 before proceeding to Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 main Street Batavia to celebrate Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow in West Batavia Cemetery in Batavia. Memorial Contributions in Mary's memory may be directed to Marmion Abbey 850 Butterfield Rd. Aurora, IL or The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows 442 South De Mazenod Drive Belleville, IL 62223. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 26, 2019