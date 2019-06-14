Mary Louise Schaefer, 43, of Flagler, CO whose life was taken unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1976 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Ronald and Cindy Lou (Martin) Streff. She loved planting flowers and the great outdoors. Mary loved her children very deeply and was extremely proud of each one of them. She is survived by her father, Ronald Streff; five children, Casey Jensen of LaSalle, IL, Stephanie Schaefer of Sandwich, IL, Michael Schaefer of Sandwich, IL, Charlynn Holliday of Sandwich, IL and Harold Wilkinson V of Sandwich, IL; four grandchildren, Anna Marie, Chris, Serenity and Amilia; Four siblings, Brandy (Bill) Huber of Stewart, IL, Tony (Dawn) Newberry of Millington, IL, Amanda Holliday of Marseilles, IL, and Samantha Agalzoff of VA; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, her true love Chris Jensen, and one cousin Lisa Martin. Memorial Services will be held at 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL with Rev. Steve Rogers officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until the time of services at 8:00 p.m., on Friday, June 14, 2019 in the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to The Family. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes Turner-Eighner Funeral Home 3952 Turner Ave.Plano, Illinois 60545 (630) 552-3022 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary