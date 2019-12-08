|
Mary Magdalen (Brown) Feiden of Aurora, IL, died December 4, 2019 in her home with her children present. She was born February 25, 1942 in Aurora, Illinois to Fred and Catherine (Theisen) Brown. Mary graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School in 1956 and Madonna Catholic High School in 1960. She went to work for Jewel Food Stores, Caterpillar, First American Bank of Aurora, Allendale Insurance Co., Copley Memorial Hospital and City of Aurora, A.P.D. where she retired in May 2002.
Mary was a member of Epsilon Sigma Beta Sigma Phi, Kane County H.C.E. (Grace Bliss Unit), F.O.T.S. Club, 2 Birthday Clubs, Quilter's Dozen, Turner Club, St. George Club, IL-LOW-ER & WIS-LOW, Sunshine Sam Camping Clubs, W.O.T.M. Chapter 3001, St. Margaret Court, Catholic Order of Forester, past president of Jefferson Jr. High School P.T.A., Luxembourg American Cultural Society, and Luxembourg Club Aurora. In June 2017, she earned her duel citizenship for Luxembourg. Mary, as the family historian, was proud of 'her book', documenting the family history.
She is survived by her son, Dale Kenneth Feiden and his wife Karen (Fowler), Aurora. Their children, Aaron Christopher and Kelsey Lynn Feiden; daughter, Theresa Marie (Feiden) Rios and her husband, Kenneth Rios of Yorkville. Their children SFC. John Gregory (Ashley) Hinterlong, Stacey Lynn (Hinterlong) Bacha (Michael), Cody Rios (Haley); great-grandchildren, Owen Wooley, Evan Hinterlong, Layla Hinterlong, Joey Bacha and Dennis Fisher III; father of Mary's children, Kenneth Dale Feiden of Aurora; sister-in-law, Anna Mae (Brown) Wigton of Yorkville; nephews, Fred (Tina) Brown of Oswego and Robert Brown of Wisconsin; nieces, Catherine (Frank) Scalise of Montgomery, Lauri (Jay) Young of Newark, MSG. Sherri Spiker of St. Roberts, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Lester Brown (Nov. 14, 1972) and Catherine (Theisen) Brown (Nov. 2, 1991); daughter, Catherine Noreen Feiden (Oct. 15, 1969); grandson, Benjamin Logan Feiden (Nov. 22, 1990); and brother, Thomas Peter Brown (Nov. 24, 2004).
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:30am to Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:00am. Fr. Kenneth Theisen, OSB will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm with a liturgical wake service at 7:30pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 8, 2019