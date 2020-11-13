Mary Marcella Hamilton Fanelli was born December 14, 1923. She passed away peacefully October 29, 2020. She was very proud to be the wife of World War II veteran, Joseph L. Fanelli, and mother of Mary Jo, Peggy, Patricia and Kathy. Her family was always very important to her. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Fanelli; son in law George "Chip" Ratajik and grandchildren, Judithann Yunevich and Ryan Ratajik. Mary is survived by her daughters; Mary Jo (Bob) Niels, Margaret "Peggy" Ratajik, Patricia (Roger) Hruska and Kathleen "Kathy" Ramos; her grandchildren Todd Ratajik of Austin, TX, and Joseph Zuffante of Aurora, IL; her nephews Jack (Lorraine) Barry and Terry (Terri Ann) Barry. Mary was also blessed to have special caregivers in her life who include Frank Pocic; and Dana, JoAnn, and Cassandra from the McAuley facility in Aurora. Mary spent her retirement years in New Port Richey, Florida where she enjoyed many activities offered to her in her community. Mary was a devout Catholic and enjoyed volunteering at the local hospice in New Port Richey. Mary was an avid reader and really enjoyed spending time with close friends and family. Mary was best known for her contagious ability to share old favorite movies and songs with loved ones; "Casablanca", "Show Me the way to go Home" and "Chattanooga Choo Choo" were some of her favorites to watch and sing. Mary left behind a wonderful legacy of smiling and positivity for her family. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arthritis Foundation
at www.arthritis.org
or to the New Port Richey Library would be appreciated. Family and friends to gather Sunday, Nov. 15th for memorial visitation 1PM until time of service 2:30PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington St. West Chicago, IL 60185 (630)293-5200. Interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL will take place at a later date.