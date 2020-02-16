|
|
Mary Margaret Bieber, 97, of Newark, IL passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday February 11, 2020. She was born January 11, 1923 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Earl and Gretta (Safeblade) Budd.
Mary Margaret earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Dietetics from Iowa State College. During her professional career, Mary Margaret worked as a dietitian in several hospitals, served as Director of Dietetics at Douglas County Hospital in Omaha, NE, and taught nutrition at Aurora College and Waubonsee Community College. Throughout her life, Mary Margaret was an active member of her church. the PEO Sisterhood, and always volunteered for her community. Mary Margaret was a member of the Board of Directors of the Young Women's Christian Association of Aurora, Illinois and the Millbrook-Newark Bank. She was also a member of AAUW and Reading Circle in Aurora.
Mary Margaret was united in marriage to Richard E. Bieber on October 26, 1946 in Aurora, IL. They spent many wonderful years together, moving across the country and, in their retirement years, traveling both in and outside the United States. After her husband's death, she continued to be an active member of the Millbrook United Methodist Church, Chapter BT of the PEO Sisterhood, and a volunteer for the Charles B. Phillips Library in Newark, IL. In 1997, she and her daughter traveled to China where her granddaughter Rachael, was adopted and she became a devoted and loving grandmother to Rachael. Mary Margaret was an avid reader . fantastic cook, and lover of dogs and birds.
Mary Margaret is survived by her daughter, Gretta E. Bieber, of Newark, IL, her son, Budd (Lorraine) Bieber, of Oswego, Il., and her granddaughter, Rachael Z. Bieber, of Geneva, IL. She is also survived by her loving caregivers of many years, Brenda Christensen, Dawn Gonzales, Monica Reyes and Carol Powers, . and her constant cat companion, Sam.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard E. Bieber in 1993.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Margaret's memory to the Millbrook United Methodist Church, or to Marklund-Hyde Center in Geneva IL.
Graveside services at Lincoln Memorial Park will be private. A memorial service celebrating Mary Margaret's life will be held February 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the Millbrook United Methodist Church. 8360 Fox River Drive, Millbrook, IL 60536. For further information, please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 16, 2020