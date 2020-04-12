|
|
Mary Nash, 96, of Sugar Grove, IL passed away April 7, 2020 at Neighbors Next Door in Aurora.
She was born August 21, 1923 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Michael and Lena (Kuk) Bolde.
Mary was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church of Aurora, Il. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and past president.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia M. Weis of Sugar Grove, her grandson Robert J. (Jennifer) Weis of Granville, OH, and great grandchildren, Thomas, Marie and Anne Catherine; her granddaughter Laura M. (Jonathan) Graves of Phoenix, AZ and great grandchildren, Isabella and Sofia; Sister Emma Ideran and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her parents, a sister, Anna, in infancy; sisters Madeline Onak, Lillian Zizich, Lena Matyas, and other brothers and sisters in law.
There will be a private Catholic burial at St. Michael's Cemetery in Aurora. A Memorial Mass will follow at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Mary's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 12, 2020