|
|
Mary Nottolini Zokan, 55 of Yorkville IL passed away on September 30, 2019 of colorectal cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband Barry Zokan and their two sons Mitch and Ben. She is preceded in death by her parents Marilyn and Jules Nottolini.
She leaves behind her loving brother Nick Nottolini, dear sister Gina McDougal and brother Jules Nottolini. Mary worked for Rush Copley Hospital for 16 years in health care communications. Because of her diagnosis Mary was very proud of her role in establishing Waterford Place a place of respite for cancer patients and their families.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She cherished family and friends. She touched so many lives as she faced cancer valiantly and with amazing poise.
Family will be receiving guests on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 4:30 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will be private.
www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 3, 2019