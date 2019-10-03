Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:30 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zokan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Nottolini Zokan


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Nottolini Zokan Obituary
Mary Nottolini Zokan, 55 of Yorkville IL passed away on September 30, 2019 of colorectal cancer.

She is survived by her loving husband Barry Zokan and their two sons Mitch and Ben. She is preceded in death by her parents Marilyn and Jules Nottolini.

She leaves behind her loving brother Nick Nottolini, dear sister Gina McDougal and brother Jules Nottolini. Mary worked for Rush Copley Hospital for 16 years in health care communications. Because of her diagnosis Mary was very proud of her role in establishing Waterford Place a place of respite for cancer patients and their families.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She cherished family and friends. She touched so many lives as she faced cancer valiantly and with amazing poise.

Family will be receiving guests on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 4:30 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will be private.

www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dieterle Memorial Home
View Now