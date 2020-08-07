1/
Mary (Blatner) Oberman
1926 - 2020
Mary (Blatner) Oberman, age 94, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born January 20, 1926 in Minnesota.

Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Catholic Society of Foresters, Recycled Teens, Phoenix Club, and the Friendly Center.

She is survived by her children Richard (Dana) Oberman and Michael Oberman; grandchildren, Danielle (Rick) Macino and Erin Oberman; sister-in-laws Lucille Blatner and Lenore Blatner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Oberman; son, David Oberman; parents Philip and Susanna Blatner; sisters Susanna Franzen and Pauline Blatner; brothers, John, Joseph, Albert, Clement II, George, Paul, Leo, Philip II and Clement I Blatner.

Funeral mass will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 722 High Street, Aurora, IL 60505. Burial will follow at Marywood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Mary's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church 722 High Street, Aurora, IL 60505 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis,TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org



Published in Beacon News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
