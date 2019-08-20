|
Mary R. Gonzales, 76, of Sugar Grove, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born April 8,1943 in Midland, MI, daughter of the late Catarino and Eva (Segura) Rodriguez.
She worked at AT&T and was a member of Sugar Grove American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She also enjoyed painting and music, but what she loved the most was spending time with her family and especially her grandsons.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Magdaleno "Leno" Gonzales; daughter, Nelda (Curt) Karas and her children, John and Alex; step-daughter, Mary Garcia and her children, Nathan and Naomi; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Naomi and Myles; brother, Catarino (Ramona) Rodriguez Jr.; sisters, Alma Garton, Loretta (Hank) Iannotti, Rachel (Lenny) Moore and Margaret Rodriguez as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close friends.
Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by sisters, Sally Harris, Evalina Rodriguez; brothers, Michael Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez, Bob Rodriguez and Frank Rodriguez; brother-in-law, Bill Garton; sister-in-law, Socorro Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 PM until time of service 7 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 20, 2019