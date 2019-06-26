Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Mercy Circle
3659 W. 99th St.
Chicago, IL
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Mercy Circle
3659 W. 99th St.
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Mercy Chapel
3659 W. 99th St.
Chicago, IL
Sister Mary Ralph Orlinski R.S.M.

Sister Mary Ralph Orlinski R.S.M. Obituary
Sister Mary Ralph Orlinski, R.S.M., 101 years old. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 83 years. Devoted daughter of the late Mary nee Warzyeka & Anthony Orlinski. Loving sister of the late Edward, Julius, Angeline Stegall, Janette, Felix, George & Harriet. Proud aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Thursday from 9:30 am at Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St. in Chicago with a Welcoming at 9:15 am. Mass of Christian burial Thursday at 10:30 am at Mercy Chapel, 3659 W. 99th St., in Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 26, 2019
