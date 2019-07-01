Mary Theresa Mayer (Weiler)



Mary was born in Aurora, IL to Bernard and Lillian (Zeier) Weiler on December 23, 1964. She died in Philadelphia, PA on June 26, 2019. A life-long Aurora resident, Mary was a member of Annunciation BVM church and graduated from Rosary High School and Aurora University. She held a master's degree in social work and had a career in that field for many years, primarily providing child welfare services on behalf of Catholic Charities. Her work as customer service representative for Sprint earned special recognition for outstanding service and exemplary performance. She was an unwavering advocate for the disabled and for many years spent countless hours solving accessibility and work accommodation issues for disabled individuals throughout the country. She also volunteered for Fox Valley Special Recreation and Summer Easter Seal Camps.



Mary married her soulmate and the love of her life, Jack Mayer, in 2012. Together they made each day thereafter better than the day before. Mary loved to sing and performed with the Mystic River Music Makers for years. She spent joyful hours designing and creating custom greeting cards and other craft items. As the youngest of seven she tolerated a lifetime of teasing and the affectionate nicknames of "Tudy" and "Putz." Mary was a devoted aunt and her love of family, determination, and sense of humor were the touchstones of her life.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Joseph Mayer; brother-in-law Joseph King; and, her nephew Matthew Weiler.



She is survived by her husband, Jack Mayer; mother-in-law, Mary Rose (Lescher) Mayer; siblings Wayne (Patricia), Warren, Julie (Michael) Garofalo, Bernie (Maureen), Susan, and Frank (Cheryl); in-laws Joseph (Rita), William (Amy Logan), Mary Beth King, Thomas (Christine), and Rosemary (Scott) Kryk; 36 nieces and nephews; 27 great nieces and nephews; many friends and caretakers; and, her beloved canine companion 'Sammie'.



Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 12:00 PM at Annunciation Church BVM, 1820 Church Road, Aurora, IL, 60505. Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, OSB will officiate with interment at Marywood Cemetery. Mary will lie in state at Annunciation Church BVM Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour at 12:00 PM. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Association, Waterleaf Women's Center, or Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue.



