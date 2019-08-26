Home

In remembrance of Mary Y. Barron who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 26, 2018. She was born June 10th, 1937. Daughter of Norbert Sieben and Pearl (Zaugg) Challand. Mary enjoyed playing the machines with her friends, her pet animals, visiting her family especially the young grandkids. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Joseph's Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Robert Barron, Sr., son Michael Morrison, stepchildren Robert (Laura) Barron, Jr., Linda (Robert) Weinstein, Mark (Leslie) Barron, Lisa (Jerry) Guerra, son-in-law Doug Meinhart, Sister Norma Dillard, Brother Gerald Sieben. 11 grandkids Jasmine Harvala. Heather (Valentine) Ochoa. Cori Morrison. Heather (Joshua) Armstrong. Elyse, Jay, Wendy, Michaela, Luke, Barron. Taylor, Mathew Guerra. 6 great grandkids Angel, Amara Ochoa. Jessica Morrison. Olivia Jace Harvala. Demetrius Glover. Several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her father Norbert Sieben, mother Pearl Challand, step-father Lester Challand, brothers Robert, Lloyd, James (child) Sieben. She has been missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
