1/
MaryAnn C. Patton
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaryAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MaryAnn C. Patton, age 76, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Yorkville. She was born August 4, 1944 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Clarence M. and Alma M. nee Swanson Johnson.

MaryAnn was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aurora, IL, and a current member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. She volunteered as a catechist for over 10 years at St. Anne Catholic Church and 11 years with Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she touched the lives of children and taught them the love of God. She was an avid bowler and was secretary to a mixed league on Sunday nights at Valley Bowl in North Aurora. She also devoted 8 years to caring for her mother. She will be remembered for her love of people, dogs and wanting to keep peace. She loved humor and laughter. She was a crafter, bargain hunter and wonderful conversationalist. Her favorite time of the year was around the holidays as it gave her a chance to "really" cook and have guests in her "humble" home. Christmas was extra special for her as she loved to shop and give perfect gifts.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years Dale Patton, Jr., step-daughters Brenda L. Patton, Shawn (Duane) Rickert, step-grandchildren Steven Shirley, Matt (Erica Patrick) Shirley, Dustin Rickert, Kyle Rickert, step-great-grandchildren Rachael Shirley and Wyatt Ventresca, and her faithful shih tzu, buddy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 11:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora, IL. The family of MaryAnn would like to give a very special thank you to the staff of Cedarhurst of Yorkville, Rhonda Gordon of Angel's Grace Hospice and Laura Ward for their care and generosity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P.O. Box 670, Oswego, IL, or Angel's Grace Hospice, 440 Quadrangle Drive, Ste G, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 or a charity of your choosing. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved