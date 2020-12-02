MaryAnn C. Patton, age 76, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Yorkville. She was born August 4, 1944 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Clarence M. and Alma M. nee Swanson Johnson.
MaryAnn was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aurora, IL, and a current member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. She volunteered as a catechist for over 10 years at St. Anne Catholic Church and 11 years with Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she touched the lives of children and taught them the love of God. She was an avid bowler and was secretary to a mixed league on Sunday nights at Valley Bowl in North Aurora. She also devoted 8 years to caring for her mother. She will be remembered for her love of people, dogs and wanting to keep peace. She loved humor and laughter. She was a crafter, bargain hunter and wonderful conversationalist. Her favorite time of the year was around the holidays as it gave her a chance to "really" cook and have guests in her "humble" home. Christmas was extra special for her as she loved to shop and give perfect gifts.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years Dale Patton, Jr., step-daughters Brenda L. Patton, Shawn (Duane) Rickert, step-grandchildren Steven Shirley, Matt (Erica Patrick) Shirley, Dustin Rickert, Kyle Rickert, step-great-grandchildren Rachael Shirley and Wyatt Ventresca, and her faithful shih tzu, buddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 11:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora, IL. The family of MaryAnn would like to give a very special thank you to the staff of Cedarhurst of Yorkville, Rhonda Gordon of Angel's Grace Hospice and Laura Ward for their care and generosity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P.O. Box 670, Oswego, IL, or Angel's Grace Hospice, 440 Quadrangle Drive, Ste G, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 or a charity of your choosing. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com