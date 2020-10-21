Matthew A. Hearing, 49, of Sugar Grove, IL, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Zanesville, OH, to Gary and Karen Hearing, Matthew developed a love of the outdoors at an early age. He was an awesome father, a great friend, a beloved son, a leader, an actor, an artist, and a photographer; he was a great philosopher, and loved his kids more than anything in life.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Gary and Karen Hearing of Ludington, MI; his children, Cemantha and Carter, and their mother, Rocelle; his sister, Heather Beal; his significant other, Amanda Baker; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will love and miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Philip Richard Hearing and Ruth E. Hearing of Zanesville, OH.
A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.
For additional information 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matt's name to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Rush Copley University using https://www.rushcopley.com/giving/Gift/
or sent to Rush Copley Foundation, 2000 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504.