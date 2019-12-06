|
Matthew B Brazelton, age 34, from Aurora, Il passed away on November 20, 2019. Born in Aurora on June 10, 1985 to parents Parrish and Kim. Matt had a strong passion for Motorsports, fishing, working on cars, going to the gun range and cooking. Many summer weekends you could find Matt at Sycamore Speedway with his close friends. Matt had been going there since he was a kid. Also partnering up with his dear friend Tim at Grundy County Racetrack to compete. Matt is survived by his parents, Parrish Brazelton and Kim Brown, his sisters Valerie (Ed) Izenstark, Cayla Hyde, Payton Brazelton, his niece Paisley, Nephews Chase and Zayden, Step Mother Shannon Brazelton along with many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and his core group of loving lifelong friends. Matt is proceeded in his death by his Grandparents William and Darlene Brazelton and Charles Brown. There is no planned service at this time per Matt's wishes.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019