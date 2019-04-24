On April 22, 2019, Maureen Bryant, loving wife, mother of 11 and grandmother and great grandmother to 30 died in her home at the age of 94. Maureen was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Frances and Henry O'Keefe. She was the youngest of seven children. At the age of 19, she interrupted her college education to work for the Navy in Washington D.C. and support the war effort. There, after the war, she met her husband Fred. They returned to the Midwest to raise their 11 children and settled in Aurora in 1966. Known to many as Miss O'Keefe, and lovingly referred to by her family as "Our Wild Irish Rose," her large family was her greatest joy. She loved all family celebrations and particularly enjoyed her conversations with her grandchildren as they became young adults. Fun-loving, she liked outings with her movie group, the "spice" girls, her basketball friends, her bridge club and continued to enjoy the company of friends as she aged. Her upbeat outlook on life and her kindness made her a good friend, neighbor, and role model for her family and friends. An avid West Aurora Blackhawks fan, she loved basketball, especially watching her sons and grandchildren play basketball. Recognizing her love and support of the game, she and her husband Fred were inducted into the Illinois High School Basketball Hall of Fame; and she served as the honoree at the Batavia High School Night of Hoops in 2009. After raising her children, she became an assistant teacher at West Aurora High School and was honored with a Golden Apple teaching award from the School District. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her son, Michael; her grandsons, Kevin and Bryan; great granddaughter, Juliette; her parents and five siblings. She is survived by her sister, Gen; by her children, Sue, Sandie, Pat, Mary, Fred, John, Jay, Molly, David and Mark and their spouses: Larry, Tom, Debbie, Ursula, Chuck, Diane, Theresa, Janet and Heather. She was loved by and showered love on her grandchildren and their spouses and her great grandchildren. She is survived by her grandchildren Alison, Jason, Amy, Sean, Rick, Zachary, Gretchen, Stephanie, Matt, Dan, Patrick, Michael, Kelli, Shane, David, Steven, Mary Kate, Liam, Avery, and Alexis, and by great grandchildren Cairo, Gus, Clare, Maeve, Brooklyn, Connor, Finn & Jackson. Visitation with the family will be held on April 25, 2019 from 4 PM until time of service 7 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl. Aurora, Illinois 60506. In lieu of flower donations, please make donations to Misericordia (https://www.misericordia.com) To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019