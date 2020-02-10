Home

Maureen I. Boedewig

Maureen I. Boedewig Obituary
Maureen (Mike) Boedewig, 82, 0f Oswego, passed away on February 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Rush-Copley Memorial Hospital. She was born July 9, 1937 in Aurora, the daughter of the late Marvin and Ione Ploger.

Maureen was a nurse for over thirty years, including many of those years spent at Dreyer Medical Clinic in Aurora.

She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty five years, Dale Boedewig of Oswego; her two children, Jeffrey (Nancy) Boedewig of Aurora and Laura Kalman of Arizona; her four grandchildren, Katie (Derek) Jensen of Plainfield, Kevin (Marisa) Boedewig of Aurora, Becky (Brian Dolan) Boedewig of Batavia and Dale James Boedewig of Aurora. Maureen is also survived by seven beloved great grandchildren, Andrew, Addison, Ellie J., Carson, Parker, Lexi and Demi.

In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by her sister, Lynn Augsburg Boy; her brother Eugene Ploger and a nephew Peter J. Ploger.

Visitation will be from 3-7 P.M. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 620 Fifth St, Aurora. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home prior to the mass at church. Private interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Maureen's family would like to thank the Rush-Copley hospital staff and Season's Hospice for their loving care.

For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
