Maureen Elizabeth McHugh of Plano, Illinois, went home to her Lord on March 23rd, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born on October 25,1954 in Evergreen Park, Illinois to Mary Therese (Feehan) and John Francis McHugh, Maureen remained proud of her Southside Irish roots her entire life. Survived by her McHugh Sisters: Mary Wysmierski, Terry Mays, Colleen Hutchinson and Eileen Petesch, as well as her Waikoss sisters: Julie Raaum, Jan Dombrowski and Alexis Sullivan; a brother John J. McHugh, and devoted Aunt Sister Alice Feehan RSM, as well as her adored 23 nieces & nephews and 21 great-nieces & nephews, and many cherished friends, especially Sally & Mike Luman.



Maureen was a talented and creative artist who used her creative abilities to make many treasured gifts for all those she loved. She enjoyed traveling and Craft Beer festivals, any anywhere her beloved "Blue Shirts" would wander to. She loved being part of the Hollywood Casino family for over 20 years, but her greatest joy was just being "Auntie Moe" and spoiling every child she could.



Maureen is now reunited in heaven with her parents, brothers Marty and Tom, Alex & MaryAnn Waitkoss, her godson Alex Dombrowski, and her beloved fur ball Guinness! (Surprise Moe!)



A Celebration of Life for Maureen will be held at 11:30 am. on Saturday June 20th at Bliss Creek Golf Club, Sugar Grove, Illinois, as she made us promise her a true Irish Wake! Maureen's Funeral Mass will be held beforehand for family members at 10:00am at St. Katherine Drexel Parish, Sugar Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made online to: Waterleaf Women's Center of Aurora or to LCCK-9 Comfort Dogs.





