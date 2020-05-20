Maxa Benson
1949 - 2020
Maxa Benson, age 70, of North Aurora, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Presence Mercy Hospital in Aurora, IL. He was born October 2, 1949 in Haleyville, AL, the son of Walter Dewey and Orlene nee Gaut Benson.

Prior to his retirement, Maxa worked as a truck driver for Geneva Construction. He was a hard-working, humble man, who enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sons Randall and Max Benson. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon, sisters Wanda Petty and Beverly Hulsey and a brother David Benson.

A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at River Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in Batavia, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Beacon News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
River Hills Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Owen
May 18, 2020
Im so sorry Randy and Maxie I love you with all my heart and am praying for you kids I know this is hard on both of you but hes not suffering any more he and your precious mom are together again but will always be with you in your hearts loving you always Aunt Linda
Linda Carson
Family
