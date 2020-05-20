Maxa Benson, age 70, of North Aurora, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Presence Mercy Hospital in Aurora, IL. He was born October 2, 1949 in Haleyville, AL, the son of Walter Dewey and Orlene nee Gaut Benson.
Prior to his retirement, Maxa worked as a truck driver for Geneva Construction. He was a hard-working, humble man, who enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sons Randall and Max Benson. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon, sisters Wanda Petty and Beverly Hulsey and a brother David Benson.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at River Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in Batavia, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Beacon News on May 20, 2020.