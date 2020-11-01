1/
Maxine May Pinnow
1925 - 2020
Maxine May (O'Neil) Pinnow, 95, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Alden Gardens. She was born on January 24, 1925 in Streator, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Alice (Drussell) O'Neil.

Maxine was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She received her undergraduate teaching degree from Illinois State Normal, and her Master's Degree from Northwestern University and then taught Business Education in the public schools. She took pleasure in reading, gardening and being an active member of her PEO chapter.

Maxine is survived by her son, William (Edith) Pinnow of Portugal; her daughter, Susan (Charles) McBride of Twinsburg, Ohio; her grandchildren, Leah (Josh) Pinnow, Joel (Samantha) Pinnow and Rebecca (Michael) Siebert as well as her great granddaughter, Raine Pinnow and great grandson, Henry Pinnow.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence W. "Larry" Pinnow; her sister, Jean Clayton and her brother, William O'Neil.

Private interment will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the family is able to travel.

Memorials in Maxine's name may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 420 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Memories & Condolences

