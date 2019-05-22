Maxwell L. Johnson - age 76 of Lenoir City, TN passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Max was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was married to Sherry Johnson on May 10, 1963 in Aurora. They resided in the Oswego/Yorkville area until 1988 then California, Texas and Tennessee. Max enjoyed a successful career as a mechanical engineer with Barber Greene in Aurora, Illinois and Trencor in Tennessee. He was a faithful member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Loudon, TN. Preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Lynn Johnson and parents, Lester and Kay Johnson. Survivors include his children, Marty Johnson of Tracy, CA, and Pam Johnson of Goliad, TX; grandchildren, Amy Locklier and husband, Colin Locklier, Nicole Hunnicutt and Jared Hunnicutt; brother and sister-in-law, Craig Johnson and Pat Johnson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Diann Petschke and Dean Petschke; nieces, Connie Dunn and husband, Pat Dunn and Sue Glen and husband, Dan Glen; nephews, Len Burkhart and Timothy Burkhart. The family will receive friends from 10-11a.m. Wednesday, May 22nd at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 260 Wade Road West, Loudon, TN. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24th at Aux Sable Grove Cemetery in Yorkville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 22, 2019