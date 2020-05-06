Linda went to be with her Savior on Saturday May 2nd. She died peacefully at Rush Copley Medical Center. Linda was the loving wife of Theodore Bandow of Aurora and proud mother of Cathi (Steve) Paige of Montgomery, Andrew (Brenda) Cano of Plano, Jennifer (Terry) Jacobsen of Aurora & Ben (Amy) Cano of Montgomery. Grandmother to Bryan & Brandon (Michelle) Paige, Madeline, Shane & Olivia Cano, Rachel Eckman, Nicole, Ryan, Taylor, Erin & Abigail Jacobsen and GG to Bryan, Josh, Aubrey, Aiden, Londyn & Magdalena. She attended Village Bible Church in Aurora. Her Memorial service will be held at a later date.





