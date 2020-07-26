1/1
Merle E. Jackley
1937 - 2020
Merle E. Jackley, 83, of Sandwich, Illinois formerly of Thomson, IL passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, due to complications of living life to its fullest. Merle was born April 2, 1937 in Rock Falls, Illinois the son of Donald G. and Marguerite (Kolb) Jackley. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by one son; Donald W. (Betty) Jackley of Aurora, IL; one brother; Kennard (Mary) Jackley of Slidell, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

According to Merle's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.eighnerfuneralhomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Avenue in Plano, IL 60545 (630) 552-3022



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
Please accept our sincere condolences on your father’s passing Donny. May God comfort you and May He Rest In Peace
Fred and Mary DuSell
Friend
