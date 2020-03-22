Home

POWERED BY

Merry M. Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merry M. Franklin Obituary
Merry M. Franklin, 81, of Aurora passed away on March 12, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1938 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Algernon and Evelyn (Winter) Tavenner. Merry graduated from West Aurora High School with the class of 1956. She was a dental assistant in Aurora for many years. She loved watching sports and she especially enjoyed watching the Cardinals and tennis.

She is survived by her son Bruce (Marilyn) Franklin as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmy and David Tavenner; and sisters, Helen Tavenner and Ellen "Babe" Schazer.

All services will be private.

For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -