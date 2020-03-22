|
|
Merry M. Franklin, 81, of Aurora passed away on March 12, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1938 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Algernon and Evelyn (Winter) Tavenner. Merry graduated from West Aurora High School with the class of 1956. She was a dental assistant in Aurora for many years. She loved watching sports and she especially enjoyed watching the Cardinals and tennis.
She is survived by her son Bruce (Marilyn) Franklin as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmy and David Tavenner; and sisters, Helen Tavenner and Ellen "Babe" Schazer.
All services will be private.
For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 22, 2020