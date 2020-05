Micaela will surely be missed. She was born over 102 years ago in 1917. To put this in perspective, 1917 was when the average US wage was 22 cents per hour, Coca-Cola introduced its famous soft drink to the world, and the hamburger bun was invented. The greatest news to many though was the the birth of Micaela! I did not know Micaela for many years, but I can easily sense that she was a sweet lady who was truly loved and admired by many. The world is fortunate she positively impacted the lives of numerous people and created many pleasant memories. We should all be happy that she is now reunited with her late, loving husband who was also a terrific person that I consider myself lucky to meet. I'm certain they are enjoying each others company once again in heaven and they will continue to be in the thoughts of many. Next time I grab a Coca-Cola or a hamburger, this will surely make me recall some pleasant memories of her again.

Joe Graf

Family Friend