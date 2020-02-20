|
|
Micah White, 40, of Aurora, passed away February 16, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family. Born in Danville, IL. on April 18, 1979, she was the daughter of Michael and Sandra (Elgin) Cox. Micah graduated from Bismark High School, then went on to obtain a BA at Southern Illinois University and an additional BA in early education at Roosevelt University. On May 24, 2008, she married her best friend, Jeff White and together had three beautiful children, Gracie, Jeff Jr., and Jackson. Micah loved music, the beach, and sea life. She will be best known as being a loving and giving wife, mother daughter, auntie, and friend. She will be missed and cherished by her husband, Jeff; children, Gracie, Jeff Jr. and Jackson; her parents, Michael and Sandra; and grandfather, Robert Elgin.
Micah was preceded in death by grandmothers, Myrna Elgin and Ruth Lorraine Cox; and grandfather Earl Cox.
Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Annunciation Church. Memorial Visitation will be on February 29, 2020 from 10am until 12:30pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Micah's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 20, 2020