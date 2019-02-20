Michael A. Arendt, 73, of Montgomery, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born June 16, 1945 in Aurora, IL the son of Eugene and Shirley (Zarth) Arendt. Michael proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and obtained the rank of E 5. Following his time in the Navy, he became a salesman at his family owned business, Valley Supply and Tool Company, where he was employed for 35 years. He was part of the Grant-Lee-Custer and Company Living History Troop reenacting various Civil War battles. The most recent character that Mike portrayed was that of General William Pendleton, Chief of Artillery for the Army of Northern Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Peg, 1 daughter Kristin (Brian) Morgan, 1 son, Daniel, 4 grandchildren,( Kassidi, MacKenna, Jacob, and Alexis), brother in law Jim (Jill) Moore, and sister in law, Debby Brown. Family will be receiving guests Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm until time of service at 6 pm, at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family appreciated. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorial.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary