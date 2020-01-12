Home

Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Riverside National Cemetery,
22495 Van Buren Blvd
Riverside, CA
Michael A. Burgert


1944 - 2020
Michael A. Burgert Obituary
Michael was born in Aurora, Illinois on December 5, 1944 to Herman and Agnes Burgert. Although he had intended to join the clergy, the outbreak of the Vietnam war instead saw Michael enlist in the US Navy in 1964, until he was honorably discharged in 1968. While stationed at Naval base San Diego, he met and married Sharon Burgert, becoming stepfather to Laura, Kenneth, Charles, and Michael Jr., as well as fathering Michele.

He was a Catholic who loved his country, his family, and the Chicago Cubs. As a father he was stern, but as a grandfather he was as a teddy bear. He was also an advocate of workers' unions and in retirement he served his community as a bus driver for seniors.

Michael's parents Herman and Agnes Burgert preceded him in death, as did his wife Sharon Burgert and his son Charles Morris. He is survived by his siblings Peter (Cinda) Burgert and Christine (Edwin) Shafer, his children Laura (Bill) Douthit, Kenneth (Sharon) Morris, Michael Burgert Jr., and Michele (Minh) Nguyen, as well as many cousins, nephews, a niece, and several grandchildren. A funeral with military honors will be held January 16th, 10:31AM, at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518.

Local arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 12, 2020
