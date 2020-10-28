Michael A. Drick, age 82 of Aurora, IL formerly of California, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Alden of Waterford in Aurora, IL. He was born on May 18, 1938 in Lockport, IL the son of Michael P. and Mary (Venardi) Drick.
Mr. Drick was employed as a fireman, first in Lockport, IL and later for over 30 years at Camp Pendleton in California. Michael was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Michael, David and Jeff Drick; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sandra (Richard) Spanski of Yorkville, IL; also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Drick; his father and step-mother, Michael and Angelina (Talerico) Drick; and his sister, Theresa (Anthony) Tororici.
Services will be private.
