|
|
Michael A. Koester, age 70, of Yorkville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on May 14, 1949 in Aurora, IL the son of William and Christine (Early) Koester.
Michael was united in marriage on October 9, 1971 to the former Judith M. Schuett and they spent the next 47 happy years together. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Koester was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. He was a longtime member of Carpenters Union Local 916. Mike took great joy in spectating and supporting his children and grandchildren's activities as well as his friend's children and grandchildren's activities. Nothing made him happier than watching a school play or youth sporting event. He was a member of the Newark Sportsman Club and enjoyed golfing with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Koester of Yorkville, IL; his children, Jacob (Kerri) Koester of Cypress, TX and Sarah (Chad) Norquist of Yorkville, IL; his grandchildren, William and Maxwell Koester and Andrew and Eleanore Norquist; his brothers-in-law, Alex Such of Wisconsin and James (Lynn) Schuett of Aurora, IL, as well as niece and three nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL with Reverend John J. Ouper officiating. Interment will be private.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 26, 2019