Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Batavia VFW
645 S. River St
Michael A. VanHaelst


1951 - 2020
Michael A. VanHaelst Obituary
Michael "Mike" August Van Haelst, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Aurora on January 31, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1951 to August Joseph and Anna Marie Van Haelst. Mike was a long-time resident of Batavia and enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes in local leagues for many years. He was a lifelong White Sox fan, a golf enthusiast, and he seldom missed an episode of Jeopardy.

Mike leaves behind two of his daughters, Sarah (Travis) Marcrum and Katie Van Haelst; his granddaughter, Hazel Marcrum; his loyal cat companion, Charlie; and many cherished friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joyce; and his daughter, Brooke.

A memorial luncheon will be held at Batavia VFW, 645 S. River St., on March 8th, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 16, 2020
