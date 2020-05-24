With heavy hearts we would like to announce the passing of Michael Aubrey Wiskur 33 . Michael was born on March 9th 1987 to Cynthia Wiskur and Aubrey Wells in Aurora ,Il . Michael passed on April 30 th , 2020 due to complications of the covid virus . Michael graduated from Plano H.S. He attended The Association for Individual Development in Yorkville Il . Michael enjoyed doing Meals on Wheels and Feed my Starving Children with AID . He loved Emily and Chance at AID . Also his friend Curtis .



. Michael was a member of Kendall County Special Olympics where he excelled in powerlifting. Michael had a special place in his heart for coach Marcy .Michael enjoyed spending Saturdays with his Grandma . He loved wearing his Eminem t-shirts and tell her he had pop for breakfast just to get to her. They had a special bond . Michael leaves behind his mother Cynthia Wiskur his father Aubrey Wells his sister Tara Wiskur brother Brenden Wiskur of Plano,il . His half brother Aubrey j Wells and half sister Monyca Wells of Aurora ,il. His maternal grandmother Judith Wiskur (Sompayrac) of Aurora,il .His paternal grandmother Florida B Wells of Holly Springs ,Ms. Many Aunts ,Uncles and cousins . Also his special friend Kristin of Plano ,Il. .........Michael was proceeded in death by his great grand parents William and Charlotte Sompayrac of Boulder Colorado. Great Grandparents Paul and Betty Wiskur of Aurora il . Great Grandmother Ada Waller of Holly Springs Mississippi.Grandfather Ronald Wiskur of Aurora,il . And Aunt Dot of Memphis Tennessee. . A special thank you for all the prayers everyone has said for the family and Michael .Thank you to everyone that joined myself and Grandma in the hospital parking lot every night to be close to Michael and pray for him . I'm sure Michael enjoyed the drive by parade that was held in his honor . Thank you to everyone that has shown us comfort and support in many ways .



Due to current circumstances there's was a private ceremony officiated by Father Jeff Stoneberg. Arrangements were made by DuPage Cremations,West Chicago,Il Any donations can be made to KCSO in Michaels name . 2420 Rock Creek rd Plano,Il 60545





