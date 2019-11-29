Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Schindel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael B. Schindel


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael B. Schindel Obituary
Michael B. Schindel, 73, of Sugar Grove, passed away Monday November 25, 2019. He was born May 23, 1946 in Aurora the son of the late Carl and Barbara (Webb) Schindel.

Mike served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He earned his Master's degree from Northern Illinois University, majoring in History. He worked at Waubonsee Community College for 15 years and retired from Caterpillar after 37 years of service. He loved sports and most of all fishing.

Mike is survived by his wife Diane (Geraci) Schindel; his children, Kelly (Eric) Ross, Matthew (Tiffany) Schindel and Amanda (Nick) Soltwisch; his five grandchildren, Alex, Jameson, Jaxson, Zada and Levon; his first wife, Maria (Schaell) Schindel; many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday 10:00 am to 2 p.m. November 30, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Interment will be private. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -