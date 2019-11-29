|
Michael B. Schindel, 73, of Sugar Grove, passed away Monday November 25, 2019. He was born May 23, 1946 in Aurora the son of the late Carl and Barbara (Webb) Schindel.
Mike served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He earned his Master's degree from Northern Illinois University, majoring in History. He worked at Waubonsee Community College for 15 years and retired from Caterpillar after 37 years of service. He loved sports and most of all fishing.
Mike is survived by his wife Diane (Geraci) Schindel; his children, Kelly (Eric) Ross, Matthew (Tiffany) Schindel and Amanda (Nick) Soltwisch; his five grandchildren, Alex, Jameson, Jaxson, Zada and Levon; his first wife, Maria (Schaell) Schindel; many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday 10:00 am to 2 p.m. November 30, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Interment will be private. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 29, 2019