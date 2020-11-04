Michael D. Stockwell, 58, of Sheridan, IL passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born November 15, 1961 in Aurora, IL, the son of Dwane and Ruth Alyce (McClain) Stockwell. Michael was employed by Oswego Building Supplies for 36 years. He was a devoted husband, loving father and the best papa. He was a professional drinker, amateur bowler, and a true blue Bears fan. He loved to travel and was an awesome family man. Michael is survived by his wife, Dawn of 39 years; 4 children, Danna (Kent Jones) Roe, Brandy (Nathan) Reynolds, Jason (Madeline) Stockwell and Dustin Stockwell; 3-1/2 grandchildren, Synthia Gonzalez, Kathrynn Cole, Michael Cole, and soon to be Timothy Stockwell; 7 siblings, Danny (Wendy) Stockwell, Melody (Guy) Stevens, Dianna (Jim) Hubbard, David (Donita) Stockwell, Dale Stockwell, Mary (Bill) Iwans and Andy (Frosine) Stockwell; many nieces and nephews and lots of great friends, especially Henry and Sabrina Chavira, who helped him through his final journey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth in 1977 and his father Dwane just 2 days before Michael; 2 brothers, Dwane Jr. and Donald Stockwell and his favorite in-laws, Don and Rosie Brengman. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. All are welcome to attend. Due to current restrictions, a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the chapel at a time, social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to American Cancer Society
