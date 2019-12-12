|
Michael F. Surratt, of Aurora, Ill passed away at home Wednesday Dec. 4 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was born to Blanche Surratt on April 11, 1962. He is preceded in death by his mother, Blanche, granddaughter Desiree, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife Sandra, sons Michael and Thomas, daughters Heather and Stephanie, and grandchildren Joshua, Mercedes, Reyna, Avianna, Eleayna, Michael, and Zia. A memorial service will be held on Sat. Dec. 14th 2019 at 11am at the Cornerstone Community Baptist Church. 307 Banbury Rd. North Aurora, Ill
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 12, 2019