Michael J. Tombari, 58, of Streator, formerly of Aurora, passed away August 27, 2020. Michael was born October 3, 1961 to August and Lorraine (Bauman) Tombari.
The laughter shared will continue to carry in our hearts. The kindness will continue to light the way for others and the Love shared will never cease.
Michaels mission in life was to bring the smiles that lit up the room, at home, work or out with friends and family. His gift was the laughter he created. His love for his fellow man demanded nothing less than his giving heart to be filled with joy for him to spread to all who crossed his path. His loss will be felt most deeply by those he left behind. His sister, Lori Ganey (younger no matter what he said…); nieces, Christina Harness, Brianne Glover and Daytona Groll; nephew, Bradley Groll; his great niece, Arabella and his extended Family, the De La Fuentes. Greeting him on his journey are both parents; his Partner Reggie Hall; one niece, December; and a multitude of other family and friends.
He is free from the bondage of pain and disease now to shine for us all!
