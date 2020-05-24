Michael Joseph Maykut, age 92, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Tabor Hills Nursing Home of Naperville. He was born April 13, 1928, to the late John and Anna (nee Falat) Maykut in Grindstone, PA. Michael is survived by his four loving children; Pamela (Peter Lee) Maykut, Michael S. Maykut, Kimberly (Jim) Stewart, and Patrick (Jennifer, nee Konrad) Maykut; his adored grandchildren; Alexandra Maykut, MacKenzie and Riley Stewart, Tyler and Katie Gordon. He is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Yvonne (nee Haag) Pearsall, her children; Kirk Pearsall and Jill (nee Pearsall) LaLande; and her grandchildren; Alainna and Logan LaLande. He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, and former spouse Patricia (nee O'Brien) Maykut. Michael graduated from Kent State University, class of 1952. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and attended 2 years at Cleveland-Marshall Law School. In 1972, he founded Fasco, Inc., a fastener distribution company. He became a member of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in 1973. Michael was a member since 1965 and past-president of the Naperville Country Club, a member and past-president of the Chicago District Golf Association and a member of the Naperville "We Bad Company". He also served on the Naperville Planning Commission and City Council. He was a dedicated supporter of the YMCA and Little Friends, Inc. Michael was always one to pick up the check, could swing a seven iron like nobody's business, and joyfully participated in many a Notre Dame tailgate. A celebration of Michael's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.