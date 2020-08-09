1/
Michael Kevin Block
1950 - 2020
Michael Kevin Block, 69, of Yorkville, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born December 10, 1950 in Aurora, IL son of the late Herman and Mary Block.

He grew up in Downers Grove and worked for over 30 years at Bell Labs. He enjoyed trains, rocks, ice cream but most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his wife, Elaine Block; children, Matthew Block and Amanda Block; step-children, Don Smith II and Colleen (Drew) Achterhof; grandchildren, Zack Block, Sophia Block and Riley Achterhof; siblings, Mary (Keith) Struple, their children Sarah and Dan, Paul (Mary) Block; their children Andrew and Patrick; Also his loving Aunt Sue Riehel.

Along with his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his uncle, John Riehel.

Per Michael's wishes his body was donated to science. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Michael is asking that his legacy be for anyone who knew him to do good deeds and eat ice cream whenever possible.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.



Published in Beacon News on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 7, 2020
Road to work with fellow legend Mike block during our tour on midnights at the Lisle plant. The 4ESS family built the AT&T long distance network which is still in use today. It was indeed my honor to have been apart of the Mike Block life. Heaven adds another 4ESS legend to the mix. THANKS brother for the memories.
George Mentgen
Coworker
August 6, 2020
So sorry to learn of Michael's passing. We need his family back in the Downers Grove and First Pres. days. Thinking of you and yours. Carla Schanstra
Carla Schanstra
Friend
