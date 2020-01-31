|
|
Michael Richard Johnston, born January 17, 1952 in Aurora, IL to Doris Winders Johnston and Richard Oliver Johnston, died on January 29, 2020. Michael is survived by his wife Deborah (Smith) Johnston; his daughter Brooke (James) Guddendorf; sons Benjamin and Matthew Johnston, his grandchildren, Levi Johnston-Hajat and Loretta Beribak. His sister and lifelong champion Jennifer (Roger) Cobb, an aunt, Doris Drake, several cousins, nieces and nephews and his best friend, Derek Faxon, also mourn him. He is also survived by his "favorite mother-in-law" Shirley Smith, brother-in-law, Ron (Annette) Smith and sister-in-law, Kelley (Pat) Lloyd. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, maternal and paternal grandparents, father-in-law, Levi Smith, sister-in-law, Beverly Buss, brother-in-law Michael Smith and several aunts and uncles.
Mike graduated from East Aurora High School in 1971 and after meeting Debbie on a blind date they were married on February 24, 1973. They raised their three children in Aurora and then Oswego. Mike was a talented man, excelling in his work in increasingly skilled maintenance jobs, consulting and then in petrochemical consulting. He achieved his dream of traveling for work and ultimately traveled to Germany, England and Dubai as well as many places in the United States. Mike was also known for his musical abilities - he taught himself to play the guitar and fiddle and during his twenties sang with the band "Plain Dealin". After he began serving his Lord Jesus he used his musical gifts in the worship team at First Assembly of God in Aurora along with several other Dealin' musicians whom God had called to serve Him. His other interests included woodworking (he extensively remodeled two homes and skillfully crafted many beautiful pieces of furniture), photography and researching his ancestry. His amazing memory made him a legendary opponent at Trivial Pursuit.
A memorial service will be held following a visitation in the chapel at Calvary Temple Church, Rt. 59 in Naperville, IL at 10:00 on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 31, 2020