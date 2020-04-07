|
Michael Thomas Centowski passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at home in Aurora, Illinois. He was born on May 24, 1977 in Rockford, Illinois.
He graduated high school from the American School. Over the years he was employed as a truck driver and a window and door installer. He loved motorcycle riding, motor bike riding, and especially fishing. He also enjoyed his dogs Jake and most recently Abby.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Chester and Jean Centowski and William and Kathryn Fikan.
He is survived by his parents Thomas Centowski of Montgomery and Karen Centowski of Aurora, a daughter Dayna Popdan, a sister Kathryn (Steven) Rodriguez, and nephews Brandon and Ryan Rodriguez, as well as uncle and aunt Lyle & Stella Fikan and cousins Elizabeth, David, Jonathan, Thomas, Sarah and Rachel and their families.
Under the current pandemic situation, arrangements will be private. A memorial service may be planned at a later date.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020