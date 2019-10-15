|
50 of Aurora, IL gained her wings on Oct. 7,2019. She was born Jan.10,1969. The daughter of the late Francisco & Gregoria Mercado, mother of the late Jeremey Mercado, and sister to the late Madeline Mercado. She is survived by two children Joshua and Felicia Mercado, six Loving grandchildren, brother Milton Mercado, and sister Norma(Lindel Creed). Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends with whom she shared her everlasting Love. Next time we look in your eyes we'll have wings and we'll fly! Going home Celebration will be held Oct. 16,2019 from 2-6 pm at 75 S. LaSalle St. Aurora, IL
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 15, 2019