Mildred Boock, 98, of Montgomery, passed away July 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Born February 12, 1922, she was the daughter of Hugo and Mary (Marlow) Ray in Aurora. She was married to Marvin Boock who preceded her in death. For several years she worked as a seamstress.
Mildred loved sewing and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Aurora for many years.
She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews; her caregiver, Grace and many friends .
Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents, Hugo and Mary; brother, Harold Ray; and sister Ruth Benson.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 am to St. Peter Catholic Church at 11:00am. Fr. Ruben Herrera will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:30am until 10:30 am at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
where you may leave condolences for Mildred's family.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and social distance at all locations.