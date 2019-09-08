|
|
Mildred Marie (Christensen) Pehlke, 93, of Millbrook, Illinois passed away August 30, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born August 1, 1926 in Plano, IL the daughter of Christ and Lillie (Eckman) Christensen. Mildred was united in marriage on October 11, 1946 to Robert W. Pehlke at Plano Methodist Church. Mildred was a member of the Millbrook United Methodist Church. She loved her family, gardening, crafts, and traveling.
She is survived by four children, Lynn (Linda), Marilyn, Diane (David), and Teresa (Dave); nine grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson; one sister, Lillian; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and her many caregivers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, two brothers, Harold (Phyllis) Christensen, and Albert (Jennie) Christensen, one brother-in-law, John Albright, and one son-in-law, Dale Merkel.
Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Millbrook United Methodist Church 8360 Fox River Drive Millbrook, IL with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Stevan Saunders officiating. Burial of her urn will follow in Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL. Memorials may be directed to Millbrook United Methodist Church or the Millbrook Fire Department. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 13160 W. RT 34 ~ PO Box 404 in Somonauk, Illinois 60552 (815) 498-2363
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 8, 2019