Mira Lee Loran of Sugar Grove, IL passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. She was 89 years old. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mira will also be remembered as an accomplished professional, benefactor and servant leader.
The eldest child of Felix J. Tomei, Jr. and Hortense Schurmann Tomei, Mira "Mi" was born in Chicago and raised in Northfield, IL. Following graduation from Manhattanville College in New York, she married Thomas V. Loran Jr. Together they were blessed with 6 children whom they raised in Chicago and Bethesda, MD before ultimately settling in Aurora, IL.
Following Tom's death in 1981, Mi received her master's degree from Loyola University Chicago. Mi utilized her education and natural humanitarian skills to serve countless members of the greater Aurora area as both a volunteer and professional staff member at Holy Angels Church, Saint Rita's Parish and Hesed House. As a volunteer and member of the initial Board, Mi helped develop the Hesed House mission of providing services to the homeless in the Fox Valley community. In addition to her formal positions, Mi could always be counted upon to lend support and a helping hand to anyone in need, including opening her home to friends and family during their times of dislocation.
Mi is survived by her children, Thomas V. Loran III (Fran Radford), Mike Loran, Lee Dahlheim (Bruce), Amy Weiss (Rob), Joe Loran (Janice), Julie Theisen (Tim); 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 801 Oak Street, North Aurora, IL 60542 at 10:30am, Friday, September 13, 2019 followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hesed House or Marmion Abbey.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019