Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Miriam Joan "Mim" Geighes


1938 - 2020
Miriam Joan "Mim" Geighes Obituary
Miriam "Mim" Joan Geighes, of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, with her children and son-in-law at her side. She was born on August 29, 1938 to John and Elizabeth (nee Ulm) Streufert and grew up as the middle child with numerous friends, most of whom were still her friends today. Mim not only enjoyed her family and friends, but also her work as the secretary of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Barrington for 30 years. She worked hard, even down to endlessly proofreading the Sunday bulletin to make sure it was perfect. She was a strong woman and serious about her faith; a great mom who encouraged her children that they could do anything; the cool aunt who gave her nieces and nephews great memories; the Grammy who printed out every single picture of her grandson and kept everything he ever drew for her; the spoiling beagle-sitter for her "grand-dogs"; and the stray-cat keeper until she was no longer able. And in these last few months, those caring for her said she was a sweetheart. In her spare time, she loved to read, do crosswords and jigsaw puzzles, and watch the news and the Hallmark channel. She hated to cook and preferred her son-in-law's meals. She is survived by her children, Marcy (Robert) Cap and Christopher Geighes; grandson, Dylan; sister, Karen Bernstein; brother, Fred Streufert; and various nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband and friend, Larry Geighes; and brother-in-law, Larry Bernstein. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. There will be a memorial service at a later date so please continue to visit the funeral home's website for further details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charitable cause that has meaning for you.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 12, 2020
