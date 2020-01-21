|
Modesta Buzo, age 50, of Aurora, IL died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born September 19, 1969 in Mexico the daughter of Florencio T and Maria T (Sanchez) Buzo.
She graduated from East Aurora High School Class of 1987. She had worked at H&R Block and went on to operate Modesta Buzo Tax Service in Aurora, IL.
She is survived by two daughters Maria (Marco) Pequeno, Alma Aguilera; son Angel Aguilera; three grandchildren Ariel, Natalia and Noah; three sisters Juanita (Carlos) Gutierrez, Angelica (Daniel Herrera) Buzo, Alma (Alejandro) Briones, a brother Lorenzo Buzo, also many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. There will be no funeral service.
Cremation will take place at American Crematory in Oswego, IL.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 21, 2020