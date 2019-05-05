Molly O. Holtsford, 85, of DeKalb, Illinois, died, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Oak Crest, DeKalb Area Retirement Center.Molly was born August 28, 1933 in New York, New York, the oldest child of Alton O'Steen and Marie (Goodyear) O'Steen. She grew up in Tuscaloosa Alabama, graduated from the U of A, and attended Divinity School at Vanderbilt University where she met her future husband, Philip Holtsford.While Phil worked as a Methodist minister in Tennessee and later in the Chicagoland area, Molly served as a fourth grade teacher, an editor, a volunteer coordinator at Kishwaukee Hospital, and an accompanist for student musicians. Her passion for music also led her to participate in local choirs and direct the DeKalb United Methodist Church choir for several years.Molly excelled at recycling everything, proofreading her children's high school papers, music, cheering on the Cubs, making rolls, and parsing quick-witted comebacks after a sarcastic comment from one of her kids. But of course she excelled. After all, she was the recipient of Tuscaloosa High School's Miss Citizenship Award in 1950.Despite her longevity, Molly never quite mastered playing sports - any sport, being mean, using swear words appropriately, or putting herself before others.Everyone who knew Molly learned valuable lessons. She taught us to be good and to do good. She showed us the value of community, kindness, and compassion. She lived her life promoting the oneness of humanity, whether as a young girl in Alabama writing a letter to the editor condemning segregation and withstanding the subsequent hatred, or serving others for decades through the church, or as a senior spending her days visiting shut-ins. She was a moral compass to her kids (WWMD). Molly's decline over the past few weeks did not interfere with her ability to appreciate the simple moments: a swig of coke, human connection, and music. Her authentic spirit will be missed, but her legacy - a shared sense of responsibility for one another-will live on through the lives she touched.Molly is survived by her children, Timothy, David (Nanci), Amy (Natalie), and Stephen (Jeanine); brother, David (Wendy); sister, Nancy Cipriani (John); grandchildren, Wesley, Joe, Madeline, Mason, and Dylan; great granddaughters, Lyla and Merle; extended family and incredible friends.A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St. in DeKalb, with the Rev. Jonathan Crail officiating. A reception will follow.In lieu of flowers think WWMD, then give your money where it can do the most good for the marginalized and oppressed in this world we share.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019