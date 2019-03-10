Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
8S055 Dugan Rd.
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 PM
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
8S055 Dugan Rd.
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Dowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Dowling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Monica Dowling Obituary
Monica Dowling, 80, of Sugar Grove, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born June 11, 1938 in Co. Roscommon, Ireland, daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Jane Keaveney. Dearest Mother of Margaret Cox, Patty (Cindy) Dowling, John (Lori) Dowling, Deanna (Craig) Knoche and Robert (Stephanie) Dowling; Cherished Sister and Best Friend of Nancy Dowling; more Loving Sisters in Ireland and Cyprus are Tess, Margaret, Bernadette, Lena, Carmel as well as a Loving Aunt, Dearest Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend to many. Along with her parents, Monica was preceded in death by her Loving Husband, John Dowling and daughter, Eileen. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9 AM until time of Mass 11 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Road, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heartland Hospice Care, 20960 S. Frankfort Square Road C., Frankfort, IL 60423. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now