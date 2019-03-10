|
Monica Dowling, 80, of Sugar Grove, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born June 11, 1938 in Co. Roscommon, Ireland, daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Jane Keaveney. Dearest Mother of Margaret Cox, Patty (Cindy) Dowling, John (Lori) Dowling, Deanna (Craig) Knoche and Robert (Stephanie) Dowling; Cherished Sister and Best Friend of Nancy Dowling; more Loving Sisters in Ireland and Cyprus are Tess, Margaret, Bernadette, Lena, Carmel as well as a Loving Aunt, Dearest Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend to many. Along with her parents, Monica was preceded in death by her Loving Husband, John Dowling and daughter, Eileen. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9 AM until time of Mass 11 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Road, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heartland Hospice Care, 20960 S. Frankfort Square Road C., Frankfort, IL 60423. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 10, 2019