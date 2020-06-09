Monica Edna Stratman
Monica Edna (Hirtz) Stratman, 82, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 6, 2020 at AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora. She was born July 31, 1937 to John and Alice (nee Green) Hirtz in Glennonville, Missouri. She was married to Joseph H. Stratman on January 27, 1955 in Glennonville.

Monica had an infectious smile for anyone she met and could laugh in the face of anything. Next to her family, her love and devotion in God was the most important thing. Her faith lead her to Medjugorje on more than one occasion and, more recently, to Rome.

Monica is survived by her children, Joseph L. (Catherine) Stratman, Kenneth (Peggy) Stratman, Robert (Sharon) Stratman and Sharon (William) Zakosek; grandchildren: Stacy Bendada, Mark (Cara) Stratman, Jeremy (Anahit) Stratman, Carolynn (Ryan) Wallenberg, Robert and Ryan Stratman, Jennifer and Bill Zakosek, Melissa (Chase) Leediker; great-grandchildren: Layla Bendada, Harvey and Arthur Stratman, Sophie and Karine Stratman, Elise Wallenberg, Charlotte and Jackson Leediker; brother, Charles (Pat) Hirtz; sisters, Veronica Camp, Delores (Gene) McMunn; sister-in-law, Frances Hirtz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers (and their spouses): William (Gert) Hirtz, Paul Hirtz, Jerome (Margie) Hirtz, Francis (Marcia) Hirtz, Greg (Dot) Hirtz, Fred (Shirley) Hirtz, Donald Hirtz; brothers-in-law, Glen Marks and Ken Camp.

Monica's visitation will be Thursday, June 11 2020 from 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM at Daleiden Mortuary 220 N. Lake Street. Fr. Timothy Mulcahey will officiate the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 620 S. Fifth St., Aurora. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, (630) 631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Monica's family.



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 9, 2020.
