|
|
Muriel "Murly" Friesema, 86, of Aurora, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home to her Savior on January 15, 2020. She was born on a farm near Sturtevant, Wisconsin on August 7, 1933.
While a young teenager in Racine, WI, she, along with a few other girls from Racine Bible and Calvary Memorial Churches, attended a Billy Graham meeting in Winona Lake, Indiana. The Gospel message impacted her so, that she placed her faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
She was united in marriage to Jacob "Jake" Friesema Jr. on June 30, 1956. They moved to Aurora, IL and eight months later transferred to Lincoln, Nebraska. She worked for Back to the Bible before becoming a homemaker.
They later returned to Aurora. Raising two children gave her great joy. Murly was a wonderful cook and her family loved how she made the holidays and every day special. She was proud of her Danish heritage and traveled with her family to Denmark in 1995 to visit her family roots.
As her children neared the end of high school, she returned to the work force and was employed by Barber-Greene and the DuPage Credit Union. Murly was a long-time member of Central Bible Church of Aurora, and finally, Harvest New Beginnings Church of Oswego, IL. She faithfully attended the Ladies Bible Study and was a prayer warrior. She loved listening to Moody Bible Institute Radio, WMBI 90.1 FM.
She is survived by Jake, her loving husband of 63 years, 6 months, and 15 days; son Tim (Marie) of Yorkville; daughter Lori of Aurora; step-grandsons Alexander (Kellie) Moberg of Gurnee and Christopher Moberg of Chicago; sister-in-law Hazel Friesema Nelson (Earl) of Racine, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Colorado, and Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Soren and Anna (nee Ostergaard) Clemmensen, and siblings Margaret (Fred) Anderson, Viola (John) Hemkes, Ernest (Betty) Clemmensen, and Norman (Frieda) Clemmensen.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Harvest New Beginnings Church, 5315 Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit HealyChapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Harvest New Beginnings Church www.atharvest.church/give or to Moody Bible Institute Radio/WMBI 90.1 FM www.moodyradio.org/giving/moody/donatenow/
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 29, 2020